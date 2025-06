David Grider is a Partner at Finality Capital, a digital asset focused alternative investment firm managing venture capital and hedge fund strategies. David leads the firms liquid hedge fund, which combines macro and fundamental insights with directional, liquid venture, and absolute return strategies.

David was previously a digital asset investor at Tephra Digital. Prior to that, he was Head of Research at Grayscale Investments, the worlds second largest digital asset manager. He also formerly served as Head of Digital Asset Strategy at Fundstrat, a leading macro research firm.