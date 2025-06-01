Dr. Benjamin Beckmann is the CTO of Shielded Technologies, leading the development of the Midnight Network, a project he began supporting during his previous position at Input Output Global (IOG). Over the last 20 years, Ben's work has focused on incentives and evolutionary pressures to form communities and mold behavior, resulting in more than 30 refereed publications,19 published patents, and over $14 million in federal funding. He is also an active contributor to multiple open-source software platforms, and his work has been the focus of articles in The New York Times, New Scientist, O'Reilly, and The Wall Street Journal.