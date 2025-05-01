Evan Beard
Standard Bots | CEO
Evan is CEO and co-founder of Standard Bots, where he is building vertically integrated, AI native robotic arms and a robotics platform for learning through demonstration. Evan was previously YC W10, recognized on the Forbes "30 under 30" list and Business Insider's list of the "most inspiring and influential people in New York tech". He graduated from Duke University where he studied Economics and Computer Science.
