Fahmi Syed is President of the Midnight Foundation, an independent organisation dedicated to advancing the development, adoption,

and real-world impact of Midnight. Developed by Shielded Technologies, Midnight is a blockchain network that leverages zero-knowledge proofs and a dual-component architecture to deliver a powerful combination of privacy, sustainability, and

decentralisation.

Prior to his appointment at the Midnight Foundation, he supported the development of the Midnight project at Input Output Global

(IOG). He previously served as CFO of Parity Technologies, the engineering house behind Polkadot and Kusama. Before entering the blockchain industry, Fahmi was COO of FIFTHDELTA, a hedge fund spin-off from Citadel, which launched with US$1.25bn in assets

under management. He also spent over 17 years at Marshall Wace, one of the largest global hedge fund managers. Fahmi is a qualified accountant (ACMA) and treasurer (AMCT) and holds a BSc in Physiology and Pharmacology from University College London.