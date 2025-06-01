Jack McDonald is SVP Stablecoin at Ripple, as well as the CEO of Standard Custody & Trust Co. (a NY licensed digital asset custodian acquired by Ripple in 2024). Prior to this, Jack spent a decade as CEO of Conifer Financial Services, where he significantly expanded assets under administration (AUA) from $5 billion to $125 billion, leading to a successful exit in 2016. He previously spent a number of years on the sell-side in larger investment banks including UBS.