Jess Zhang is the Founder and CEO of Blockus, an all-in-one Web3 gaming ecosystem building the gaming Layer 3 on Sony’s Soneium blockchain. Blockus enables onchain microtransactions and attention economy monetization across console, PC, and mobile titles, with a core focus on MOBAs and the PlayStation ecosystem. The company was incubated by a16z crypto’s Startup Accelerator and is backed by Binance Labs, Maple VC, and other global leaders.

Jess previously led developer ecosystem growth efforts at Roblox, where she scaled UGC monetization tools across the platform’s creator economy during its ascent from a $4B to $80B valuation. Before that, she was an early team member at Kik, working on some of the first token-incentivized features in consumer social apps. With over a decade of experience at the intersection of gaming, crypto, and network growth, Jess is focused on bridging iconic IP into onchain economies, and unlocking the next hundred million crypto-native gamers.