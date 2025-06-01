Kenneth Shek is the Project Lead of Moca Network and director of projects management at Animoca Brands, a $6 billion blockchain company. Over the past 15 years, Kenneth has co-founded and operated a diverse range of startups, spanning from renewable energy and cross-border e-commerce to artificial intelligence. However, it was his unwavering passion for promoting mass adoption of cutting edge technologies that propelled him into a leadership role, advocating for AI and Web3 integration for Fortune 500 companies.

Kenneth’s obsession with technology has consistently fueled his professional pursuits. His whole career has been about venture building and technology, and eventually discovering the industry to which he would dedicate his talents: the captivating world of Web3.