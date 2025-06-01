Li Fan
Circle | Chief Technology and AI Officer
Li leads Circle’s engineering team and drives Circle’s AI innovation. She has served as CTO and interim CPO at Lime, SVP of engineering at Pinterest, Senior Director of Engineering at Google Inc., and Vice President of Engineering at Baidu, China
