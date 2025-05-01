Martin Fröhler
USPD | Founder
Martin is a mathematician with a decade of experience in quantitative finance. Martin led a quantitative research firm in Zurich and developed trading algorithms for futures and equities managing eight figures in AuM. Martin previously founded the decentralized quantitative hedge fund Quantiacs, the DeFi broker Morpher, and serves currently as founder of the DeFi stablecoin USPD.
