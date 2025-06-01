Michael Casey is a journalist, author, podcaster, business leader, public speaker and event host. His work sits at the intersection of technology, money andsociety. Mr. Casey is Chairman of the Decentralized AI Society (DAIS), which brings together entities building an open, privacy-preserving, self-sovereign internet for the AI age. He is also a founder of Tell, an audience-engagement platform empowering documentary filmmakers to fund and distribute their projects .Previously, Mr. Casey was CoinDesk’s chief content officer, overseeing an award-winning newsroom. He was also Chairman of Consensus, CoinDesk’s annual conference, and co-host, with Sheila Warren, of its Money Reimagined podcast. He was a founding staffer at MIT Media Lab’s Digital Currency Initiative – where he remains an advisor – and a senior lecturer at MIT Sloan School of Management. Prior to MIT, he was a senior columnist covering global economic affairs at The Wall Street Journal. Mr. Casey has authored six acclaimed books. His latest is Our Biggest Fight: Reclaiming Liberty, Dignity and Humanity in the Digital Age, co-authored with the civic entrepreneur and Project Liberty founder, Frank McCourt. A native of Perth, he is a graduate of the University of Western Australia and has higher degrees from Cornell University and Curtin University.