Michael is a co-founder of the Casper project, and was originally responsible for laying out the product vision for the protocol back in 2018. After stepping back from this operational role in 2019, Michael and his team at MAKE have been one of the most dedicated supporters of the Casper project, responsible for contributing much of the core infrastructure that exists in the ecosystem, including CSPR.live, Casper Wallet, developer platforms such as CSPR.cloud and CSPR.click, and many of the developer libraries and SDK. In 2024, Michael rejoined the Casper project in the roles of President and CTO of the Casper Association, overseeing the growth of the Casper technology and network.

Prior to Casper, Michael has been a well-respected founder and technology executive in various industries for 25+ years, and has a provable track record of delivering value and execution from the forefront of innovation. In the late nineties, he oversaw the establishment of an interoperable Premium SMS network across Europe and North America, connecting over 100 mobile network operators in order to enable use cases that persist to this day.