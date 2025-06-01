Paul Lei
Gauntlet | Head of Protocol Strategy
Paul Lei is the Head of Protocol Strategy at Gauntlet, a leading DeFi quantitative optimization firm. Since 2018, Gauntlet has partnered with top protocols such as Uniswap, Compound, and Morpho to drive advancements in risk management, incentive design, and economic modeling. Gauntlet develops institutional-grade risk models that currently power vault strategies for over $700 million in user-deposited assets.
Paul Lei is the Head of Protocol Strategy at Gauntlet, a leading DeFi quantitative optimization firm. Since 2018, Gauntlet has partnered with top protocols such as Uniswap, Compound, and Morpho to drive advancements in risk management, incentive design, and economic modeling. Gauntlet develops institutional-grade risk models that currently power vault strategies for over $700 million in user-deposited assets.