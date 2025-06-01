Tomer is the Chief Product Officer at the Stellar Development Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on working with and supporting changemakers to create equitable access to the global financial system through blockchain technology. At SDF, he focuses on product strategy and the future of the Stellar protocol.

Previously he served as SDF’s VP of Product, and VP of Tech Strategy, focusing on the future of the Stellar protocol, and as Director of Partner Engineering, where he led an engineering team working closely with selected financial institutions on defining interoperability standards and building the supporting tools to grow the Stellar network. Tomer has been part of the Stellar ecosystem since 2017, has led a plethora of partner integrations and contributed to projects such as Horizon and StellarX. He holds a MSc degree in Media Arts and Sciences from the Massachusetts institute of Technology And a BSc degree from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.