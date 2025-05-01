Trevor Harries-Jones
OTOY, Render Network Foundation | COO & Director
With over 20 years of experience in software and finance, Trevor is a seasoned leader and strategist who has successfully scaled and monetized multiple startups. As the COO at OTOY and Director at the Render Network Foundation, Trevor is dedicated to democratizing the creation of movie-quality, real-time animations using cutting-edge rendering and AI technology.
