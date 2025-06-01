Tynan Daly is CEO of VERS, pioneering branching virtual machine infrastructure that enables AI agents to explore multiple execution paths simultaneously. A systems engineer who started mining Bitcoin on dorm room GPUs in 2012, he's spent over a decade pushing the boundaries of what distributed compute can achieve, from deploying ML models on fighter jets to building infrastructure that branches entire machine states in microseconds. At VERS, Tynan is solving one of decentralized compute's hardest problems: making distributed infrastructure as performant as centralized alternatives