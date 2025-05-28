Build With Us

Blockworks is a data and media brand that delivers premium insights about digital assets to millions of investors, developers, and builders. Across all of our departments, including our content, newsletters, podcasts, and events, we provide critical analysis and information needed to make smarter decisions about digital assets.

We’re passionate about what we do and are looking for creative, curious, driven individuals who want to make an impact.

Our Hiring Process

We take great care, time, and intentionality in crafting a hiring process that not only helps us find the best team members in the world, but also helps candidates get a feel for working at Blockworks. Learn more about how we hire.

How We Hire

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Research Report Templates (19).png

Latest Research

Suilend's Multi-Product DeFi Suite

Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.

by Luke Leasure

/