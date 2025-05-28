Our Journey

Understanding where we came from helps provide a great foundation to understand where we are today, and where we’re heading.
Blockworks was founded in 2018 by Jason Yanowitz and Michael Ippolito, initially as an events company focused on connecting institutional investors with the emerging blockchain ecosystem.
What began as industry meetups quickly evolved into a comprehensive financial media brand serving sophisticated investors and institutions worldwide.
We've expanded from events to building the industry-leading crypto insights and media platform that includes research, data, analytics, news, podcasts, and premier conferences and events.
Throughout this journey, we've remained committed to our founding principles: delivering exceptional content, fostering genuine community, and maintaining integrity in everything we do.
Today, we're a remote-first team of professionals distributed across multiple countries, united by our mission to bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital assets.

We invite you to listen to a few podcasts from our Founders, Michael Ippolito and Jason Yanowitz. Hear more about their vision, valuable insights, and how Blockworks went from an idea to where we are today.
