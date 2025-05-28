Background

In the crypto industry, grant programs have emerged as a unique and powerful tool for supporting innovation and development. Unlike traditional industries where funding is for a select few, the crypto space comprises many decentralized networks and open protocols that derive value from developers building valuable things on top of them. As a result, the scope of these grant programs has grown tremendously in just a few years, with an expansive list of opportunities available to entrepreneurs, researchers, and developers alike.

Unfortunately, the fragmented nature of grant programs and the need for more transparency can make finding information on all the different programs challenging.

Enter Grantfarm

Grantfarm is a grant aggregator specifically designed for crypto. With a listing of bounties, grants, and RFPs, Grantfarm is the go-to resource for anyone looking for honest work.

For grantees, Grantfarm provides a reliable and intuitive platform to stay up-to-date on the latest grant opportunities across the crypto ecosystem. And for grantors, the platform offers a recognizable and trusted site to list and keep current their program details.

Over time we will continuously monitor and update this database with the latest information on available grants, ensuring entrepreneurs, researchers, and developers have the funding they need to take their projects to the next level.

Site Structure

The platform offers two distinct sections for users to explore:

Grant Program Listings: Grantfarm lists all available grant programs in the crypto industry. This section allows users to easily filter through many grant programs to find the most relevant to their projects.

Targeted Grants and RFPs: Besides its program listings, Grantfarm features a section for targeted grants and RFPs that programs would like fulfilled. This section provides a valuable resource for finding specific funding opportunities across the space.

This product is free and available today. You can email [email protected] if you have questions on Grantfarm.