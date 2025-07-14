In this episode, Haseeb Qureshi, Jordi Alexander, and Mike Dudas joined us at Permissionless to explore the current state of crypto venture. We discuss the divergence between public and crypto markets, token value accrual, stablecoin infrastructure, sector-specific return dynamics, crypto credit cards, and the evolving crypto-AI startup landscape.Thanks for tuning in!





As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:31 ) The Evolution of Crypto VC

( 6:16 ) Internet Capital Markets

( 12:10 ) Aptos Ad

( 12:32 ) Liquid vs Venture Returns

( 18:17 ) Will Stablecoin Chains Succeed?

( 22:11 ) Ads (Aptos & Algorand)

( 23:14 ) Crypto Cards

( 30:27 ) Why Hasn't Crypto AI Done Well?

( 44:10 ) Closing Comments

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.