We went live from DAS London with Paul Faecks from Plasma and Guy Young from Ethena to discuss their respective stablecoin ecosystems. With Paul, we covered Plasma’s launch, USDT growth, and the upcoming Plasma One platform. With Guy, we dove into market instability, oracles, whitelabel stablecoins, and future stablecoin trends.





As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Paul Intro

( 0:47 ) Plasma's Launch

( 5:09 ) Plasma One

( 11:15 ) Katana Ad

( 11:44 ) Developing the Plasma Ecosystem

( 17:59 ) Thoughts on pBTC

( 19:31 ) Free USDT Transfers

( 20:28 ) Plasma DeFi vs Stablecoin Transfers

( 21:29 ) Hot Takes

( 23:35 ) Ads (Katana & Allora)

( 24:32 ) Guy Intro

( 24:45 ) Dealing With Market Volatility

( 29:24 ) Ethena Whitelabel Stablecoins

( 32:31 ) Hyperliquid Integrations

( 33:07 ) Onchain Yield

( 34:32 ) Looking Forward

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.