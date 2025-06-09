How Should We Value Hyperliquid?

In this episode, we discuss whether the HyperEVM has been a success, HyperCore’s growth moving forward, and the impact of builder codes and HIP-3. Finally, we dive into how to value the HYPE token.Thanks for tuning in!





As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 3:23 ) Has the HyperEVM Been A Success?

( 15:15 ) HyperCore's Growth Going Forward

( 25:14 ) Builder Codes & HIP-3

( 42:10 ) How Should We Value HYPE?

( 1:02:26 ) HYPE Fundamentals

( 1:11:25 ) Closing Comments

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.