In this episode, we’re joined by Pendle co-founder TN to discuss the launch of Boros, a funding rate trading protocol. We dive into launch performance, liquidity and risk management, onboarding market makers, potential market expansions, integration opportunities, and vault products. TN also covers Pendle v2 growth, DeFi partnerships, liquidity durability, cross-chain deployments, token model considerations, and future plans for scaling both Boros and Pendle v2.





Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 2:19 ) The Boros Launch

( 4:38 ) Increasing OI Caps

( 7:57 ) Adding New Markets

( 9:37 ) User Onboarding

( 15:27 ) Katana Ad

( 15:51 ) Feedback From Users

( 18:35 ) DeFi Integrations

( 21:23 ) Do Funding Rate Intervals Impact Boros?

( 25:55 ) Scaling Boros

( 32:21 ) Katana Ad

( 32:56 ) Boros Vaults

( 39:55 ) Pendle v2 Growth

( 44:07 ) The Durability of Pendle's Liquidity

( 47:52 ) Pendle's HyperEVM Deployment

( 50:02 ) Would Pendle Still Choose the vePENDLE Model?

( 51:23 ) Closing Comments

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.