We went live to discuss Arbitrum DeFi, Solana's performance, Zora's creator platform updates, and token buybacks across protocols like Hyperliquid and PumpFun. We closed with a critical review of Pump’s strategy, market share decline, and communication challenges post-ICO.Thanks for tuning in!





Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 2:06 ) Arbitrum DeFi

( 7:31 ) Solana Activity

( 16:43 ) Zora's Rebirth

( 27:53 ) Token Buybacks and Crypto M&A

( 50:52 ) PUMP's Performance, Alon's Interview and Competition With Bonk

