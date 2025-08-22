Markets Are Up, Stablecoins, and Corporate Chains | Livestream

During this livestream, we dive into the rise of state and corporate stablecoins, and Stripe’s blockchain strategy. We also discuss Walmart's potential stablecoin, Circle’s business model, network extensions on Solana, Avalanche’s positioning, and overall market sentiment amid volatility.

Thanks for tuning in!





--

--

--

--

--

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 5:59 ) State & Corporate Stablecoins

( 21:22 ) Walmart's Stablecoin

( 29:50 ) Will the Stripe L1 Have a Token?

( 49:52 ) Chains Maintaining Relevancy

( 1:01:11 ) Market Outlook

--

--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.