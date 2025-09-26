On this livestream, we dive into MetaDAO’s futarchy-based fundraising platform, and its distinct approach to tokenholder rights and governance. We also discuss founder profiles, investor alignment, venture-style returns, and challenges of adoption. Additional segments cover DAT insider trading risks, Plasma’s launch strategy, Solana market dynamics, and evolving AMM models.

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 6:19 ) Updates From MetaDAO

( 46:57 ) DAT Insider Trading News

( 51:34 ) Plasma's Launch

( 1:01:14 ) Market Outlook

