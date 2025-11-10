This week, we went live to discuss the fallout from Stream’s DeFi blowup and its impact on Morpho. We then took a deep dive into the current state of HyperEVM and the unique opportunity that Hyperliquid has right now.





As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:59 ) Morpho & Curators

( 4:57 ) DeFi Lending Models

( 20:00 ) Katana Ad

( 20:23 ) The State of HyperEVM

( 42:30 ) Unit's Monetization

( 47:25 ) Hyperliquid's Unique Opportunity

( 54:41 ) HIP-5

( 1:03:08 ) Hyperliquid Assistance Fund

( 1:07:38 ) Katana Ad

( 1:08:36 ) The MegaETH ICO Drama

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.