This week, we went live to discuss the current state of markets. We deep dive into what's next for crypto, Aave's app launch, the B2B model for blockchains, Pump Fun & more. Enjoy!





As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:01 ) State of The Market

( 5:52 ) Has The DAT Bubble Burst?

( 14:30 ) Aave Launches Aave App

( 27:02 ) The Difference Between Ecosystems Growth Strategy

( 45:52 ) Is B2B The Business Model For Blockchains?

( 52:20 ) Has Memecoin Trading Peaked?

( 57:59 ) Pump Fun

