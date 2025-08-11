In this episode, we’re joined by two of the three Kinetiq Co-founders, Omnia and Greenz, to discuss building a liquid staking protocol on Hyperliquid. They explain core differences from earlier LSTs, staking yields, institutional interest in iHYPE, and DeFi integrations like Pendle and Valantis. The episode also previews Launch, Kinetiq’s "Exchange-as-a-Service" platform built on Hyperliquid’s HIP-3 protocol.Thanks for tuning in!





As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

--

Resources





Introducing Launch by Kinetiq: https://x.com/kinetiq_xyz/status/1950912024084361595





0xResearch: How Should We Value Hyperliquid?: https://youtu.be/lyIgllXwhgs?feature=shared





Bell Curve: Hyperliquid’s Bold Vision for DeFi: https://youtu.be/xHGKv0Cx7ao?feature=shared

--

Katana is a DeFi-first chain built for deep liquidity and high yield. No empty emissions, just real yield and sequencer fees routed back to DeFi users.





Pre-deposit now: Earn high APRs with Turtle Club https://app.turtle.club/campaigns/katana or spin the wheel with Katana Krates https://app.katana.network/krates

--

Marinade is the premier staking delegation platform on Solana, bringing billions in liquidity and security to the Solana network, and connecting SOL holders to the best staking rates.





Since launching in 2021, Marinade has expanded their suite of products to provide solutions for both DeFi users and TradFi, including liquid and native staking, as well as direct enterprise integrations.





To learn more about Marinade, follow the link below: https://marinade.finance/?utm_source=blockworks&utm_medium=partnerships&utm_campaign=podcast

--

Accelerate your app development on Algorand with AlgoKit 3.0—now with native TypeScript and Python support, visual debugging, and seamless testing. Build, test, and deploy smarter with tools designed for speed and simplicity.





Start building with AlgoKit today: https://algorand.co/algokit?utm_source=blockworkspodcast&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=algokit3&utm_id=algokit3&utm_term=algokit3

--

Follow Kinetiq: https://x.com/kinetiq_xyz

Follow Greenz: https://x.com/greenbergz

Follow Omnia: https://x.com/0xOmnia

Follow Boccaccio: https://x.com/salveboccaccio

Follow Blockworks Research: https://x.com/blockworksres





Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3foDS38

Subscribe on Apple: https://apple.co/3SNhUEt

Subscribe on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3NlP1hA





Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/





Join the 0xResearch Telegram group: https://t.me/+z0H6y2bS-dllODVh

--

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 2:02 ) What is Kinetiq?

( 5:21 ) Kinetiq vs the Field

( 9:39 ) Katana Ad

( 10:00 ) Offering Additional Yield

( 14:24 ) Market Interest in iHYPE

( 20:03 ) kHYPE Integrations

( 23:45 ) Katana Ad

( 24:17 ) What's Next For Kinetiq?

( 30:25 ) HIP-3s Impact

( 32:24 ) Ads (Marinade & Algorand)

( 33:25 ) Launch by Kinetiq

( 37:57 ) The Dedicated kHYPE AMM on Valantis

( 40:29 ) Closing Comments

--

Check out Blockworks Research today! Research, data, governance, tokenomics, and models – now, all in one place





Blockworks Research: https://www.blockworksresearch.com/

Free Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter

--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.