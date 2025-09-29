We went live to discuss Plasma’s rapid TVL growth, and incentivization strategies, momentum in prediction markets and cultural betting trends, Hypurrr NFTs, perp DEX farming; and the decline of launchpads.





Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 4:50 ) Plasma TVL Skyrocketing

( 18:02 ) Katana Ad

( 18:45 ) Prediction Market Momentum

( 30:55 ) Hypurr NFTs

( 37:06 ) Farming Perp DEXs

( 45:15 ) Ads (Katana & Allora)

( 46:22 ) Launchpads Are In The Dumps

