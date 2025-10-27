We went live to discuss PumpFun’s acquisition of Padre, memecoin trading platforms, vertical integration, and revenue strategies. We also covered multi-product DeFi, and wallet UX improvements before closing out the stream with our thoughts on MegaETH’s token sale.





Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.