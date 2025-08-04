Lightspeed Cross-Post: The State Of Solana With Carlos Gonzalez Campo

Gm! This week we're joined by Carlos Gonzalez Campo to discuss the current state of crypto markets. We deep dive into can ETH continue to outperform SOL, an update on REV, stablecoin network effects, what is BAM & more. Enjoy!

--

--

--

--

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:45 ) State Of The Market

( 6:31 ) Katana Ad

( 6:52 ) Will ETH Continue To Outperform SOL?

( 15:30 ) Stablecoin Network Effects

( 18:19 ) An Update On REV

( 21:32 ) Katana Ad

( 22:04 ) What Is BAM?

( 27:27 ) Sandwich Attacks

( 31:20 ) Increasing Solana’s Block Limit

( 35:43 ) Marinade Ad

( 36:15 ) Is There A Risk To Validator Centralisation?

( 41:38 ) The Rise Of Crypto Treasury Companies

--

Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Jack, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.