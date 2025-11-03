This week we went live to discuss the market sell off, ETF-driven flows and long-term holder selling, and tokenized funds. We also covered Canton Network use cases, the Balancer exploit, and onchain insurance.





Thanks for tuning in!





As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

--

--

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:46 ) State of the Market

( 16:47 ) Tokenized Funds

( 22:58 ) Thoughts on Canton Network

( 24:31 ) Tether vs OpenAI & SpaceX

( 34:29 ) Thoughts on the Market

( 43:09 ) The Balancer Exploit

--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.