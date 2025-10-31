This week, we went live with KAIO’s COO, Olivier, to discuss KAIO’s goal of improving access to hedge funds, private equity, and private credit through blockchain composability, regulatory challenges and TradFi adoption, and plans to expand retail accessibility via a non-KYC diversified yield product. Afterwards, we dive into the MegaETH and Monad launches, token unlock dynamics, valuation pressures, and market behavior around prediction markets.





Thanks for tuning in!





As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

--

Follow Blockworks Research: https://x.com/blockworksres

Follow KAIO: https://x.com/KAIO_xyz

Follow Olivier: https://x.com/odang75

Follow Danny: https://x.com/defi_kay_

Follow Boccaccio: https://x.com/salveboccaccio

--

Bitcoin DeFi is heating up on Aptos, the BTCFi growth chain with nearly $400M in BTC assets supported by a secure, fast, and affordable MVM environment. Aptos users can acquire, hold, and earn attractive BTCFi yields via Echo aBTC and OKX xBTC, without typical bridge risks and high fees.





Explore BTC yield opportunities on Aptos via OKX Earn and Aptos-native platforms https://web3.okx.com/earn/activity/xbtc-aptos

--

A yearly Blockworks Research subscription is $4,500, but now you can get our latest MetaDAO research report absolutely free.





Read up on the latest funding models and what it all could mean for the future of ICOs: https://link.blockworks.co/metadaoreport

--

Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3foDS38

Subscribe on Apple: https://apple.co/3SNhUEt

Subscribe on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3NlP1hA





Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/

--

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:56 ) What KAIO Is Building

( 6:01 ) Bringing RWAs Onchain

( 14:47 ) Market Appetite For KAIO's Offerings

( 17:25 ) Bringing More Options to Retail Investors

( 21:00 ) The Regulatory Environment

( 23:34 ) TradFi's Adoption of Crypto

( 27:52 ) What's Next For KAIO?

( 30:45 ) Key Takeaways

( 33:46 ) Aptos Ad

( 34:28 ) Thoughts on MegaETH and Monad

( 1:12:29 ) Aptos Ad

( 1:13:08 ) The Coinbase Earnings Call

--

Check out Blockworks Research today! Research, data, governance, tokenomics, and models – now, all in one place





Blockworks Research: https://www.blockworksresearch.com/

Free Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter

--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.