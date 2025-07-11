We went live with Phantom Co-founder and CEO Brandon Millman and Phantom’s Trading Products Lead, Femi Awomosu, to discuss their recent launch of Phantom Perps! We dive into their integration with Hyperliquid, Phantom's design philosophy, and the rationale for choosing Hyperliquid. We were also joined by 0xOmnia and Max Fiege and got their views on HIP-3 and builder codes, and broader trends in onchain trading, tokenized equities, and the PUMP TGE.

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 0:43 ) The Release of Phantom Perps

( 3:00 ) Developing Phantom Perps

( 8:23 ) Phantom's Next Steps

( 15:04 ) The Three Pillars of Hyperliquid

( 22:50 ) Embedded Wallets

( 30:13 ) Further Integrating Hyperliquid

( 35:35 ) Future Hyperps Rollouts

( 41:58 ) Onchain Equities & Builder Codes

( 1:03:30 ) Hyperliquid's Market Share

( 1:15:21 ) Thoughts on the Pump's TGE

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice.