This week, we’re joined by Felix Jauvin, Host of Forward Guidance, and James Christoph, our most avid podcast listener, to discuss market volatility, housing markets, macroeconomic shifts, and the outlook for 2026. Later, Namik, MegaETH’s CSO, joined the stream to cover MegaETH’s upcoming mainnet, token sale structure, and technical innovations.





As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:29 ) Market Outlook

( 12:12 ) The ICM Meta

( 18:31 ) Friendship Ended With Canada

( 21:37 ) 0xResearch Becomes A Macro Pod

( 28:18 ) The MegaETH ICO

( 35:22 ) Deals on Echo

( 44:30 ) Felix Solves Macro

( 53:02 ) The Tokenization Narrative

( 1:15:58 ) Aptos Ad

( 1:18:41 ) Namik Joins the Stream

( 1:28:05 ) Onboarding Users

( 1:33:28 ) Driving Value to Users

( 1:39:35 ) MegaETH’s Nemesis

( 1:41:33 ) MegaETH Mainnet

( 1:45:53 ) What to Check Out on MegaETH

( 1:50:32 ) Aptos Ad





Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.




