This week Kyle Samani joins the show to discuss the successful $1.65B raise for Forward Industries. We deep dive into how Forward Industries plan to converge between traditional markets & DeFi, the ultimate vision for the Solana treasury company, the difference between SOL & BTC DATs & why stablecoins are crypto's iPhone moment. Enjoy!





Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:25 ) The Ultimate Vision For Forward Industries

( 8:54 ) Raising $1.65B For Forward Industries

( 10:52 ) Partnering With Jump & Galaxy

( 17:28 ) Integrating DATs Into DeFi

( 25:22 ) M&A Strategies

( 30:00 ) BTC vs SOL DATs

( 33:36 ) How Will SOL ETFs Impact Solana DATs?

( 35:45 ) What's Next For Forward Industries?

( 41:55 ) Lessons Learned From Hyperliquid's USDH

( 47:08 ) The Internet Capital Markets Thesis

( 53:58 ) Stablecoins Are Crypto's iPhone Moment

