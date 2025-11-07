This week we went live with Matt & Aryan at CMT Digital to discuss the state of crypto markets, why Ore & Zcash are ripping, Stream's $93 DeFi blowup & more. Enjoy!





Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 0:47 ) Why is Ore Ripping?

( 10:33 ) Monad's Reward Program

( 13:04 ) The Thesis For New Assets

( 23:33 ) Tempo: Stripe’s L1

( 35:45 ) Stream DeFi’s Blowup

( 1:03:38 ) Is Titan's Flow Real?

( 1:16:59 ) How To Improve DeFi Lending

( 1:25:08 ) What’s Exciting in Markets Right Now?

( 1:29:17 ) Final Thoughts

⁠Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.