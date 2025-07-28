This week, we cover market sentiment, Ethereum’s roadmap and staking dynamics amid rising ETF and treasury flows, and Solana’s recent network upgrades, including CU limit increases and client diversity. We also discuss Zora’s monetization model and growth, Plasma’s token sale and stablecoin strategy, and broader questions about crypto monetization and network design.Thanks for tuning in!





As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:11 ) Market Outlook

( 5:52 ) Ethereum's Resurgence

( 5:52 ) Ethereum's Resurgence

( 16:55 ) Solana's Upgrades

( 16:55 ) Solana's Upgrades

( 37:49 ) Plasma's Token Sale

( 37:49 ) Plasma's Token Sale

( 53:42 ) Is Zora the Future of Finance?

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.