In this episode, Ali and Deven from Valantis joined us to discuss building on Hyperliquid, LST-focused AMMs, acquiring stHYPE, DEX integrations and BD realities on Hyperliquid, infra constraints (node/Core Writer), and near-term launches.

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

Introducing the stHYPE AMM: https://x.com/ValantisLabs/status/1892262812816146832





Acquiring stHYPE: https://x.com/ValantisLabs/status/1957805907246723517

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 5:59 ) The stHYPE AMM

( 13:12 ) Ads (Katana & EigenCloud)

( 14:05 ) What AMMs Are Next?

( 17:05 ) Why Did Valantis Choose Hyperliquid?

( 23:15 ) Acquiring the stHYPE Protocol

( 28:45 ) Ads (Katana & EigenCloud)

( 29:58 ) stHYPE vs kHYPE

( 33:38 ) DEX Integrations

( 43:05 ) Building on Hyperliquid

( 49:08 ) Closing Comments

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.