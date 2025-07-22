Gm! This week, Rebecca Rettig and Alexander Grieve join Jason to unpack the successful crypto week and the 3 pieces of legislation that have passed and will now impact the way stablecoins and crypto move forward in the US landscape.

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:38 ) Crypto Week Breakdown

( 6:01 ) GENIUS Act

( 26:03 ) Ads (Katana & Eigen)

( 26:57 ) CLARITY Act

( 37:36 ) CLARITY Act + ICOs

( 41:46 ) Ads (Katana & Eigen)

( 43:20 ) CLARITY Act + DeFi

( 54:01 ) Citrea Ad

( 54:37 ) ANTI-CBDC Act

( 58:11 ) Impacts Of These Bills

( 1:01:19 ) Biggest Debates On Bills

--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.