In this episode, we’re joined by Robert Leshner, CEO of Superstate, and Hasu to explore the next phase of DeFi! They discuss the trend of vertical integration in DeFi, the influx of institutional users, and stablecoin designs. Finally, they close out the episode with their thoughts on the true value proposition of DeFi.





Timestamps:

(0:00) Introduction

(4:04) New Design Philosophies in DeFi

(15:25) Ledger Ad

(15:43) The Vertical Integration Trend

(22:55) Expanding Protocol Services

(30:40) Ledger Ad

(31:15) Neutrality Challenges With Vertical Integration

(36:10) RWA & Stablecoin Growth Going Forward

(52:00) Citrea Ad

(52:29) New Stablecoin Designs

(56:32) What Assets Will Be Tokenized?

(1:03:19) The Value Proposition of DeFi

(1:13:55) Outro

--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Jason, Michael, Vance and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.