On this week’s Roundup, we discuss gold’s new highs, and the implications this has for Bitcoin and crypto markets. We also unpack institutional crypto adoption, stablecoin-driven innovation, market liquidations, CeFi vs. DeFi resilience, and rising interest in prediction markets and tokenized financial systems.Thanks for tuning in!

Katana directs chain revenue back to DeFi users for consistently higher yields.

It starts with VaultBridge, which turns bridged assets into yield streams that back a perpetually funded real yield, boosting rewards for DeFi users. Katana is pioneering Productive TVL, assets actually being used in DeFi and reinforces this with Chain-owned Liquidity, permanent liquidity the chain controls.

https://app.katana.network/?utm_source=BW-Pod

The Canton Network is the only public, permissionless blockchain built for institutional finance— combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. It enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. It’s the link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, making finance flow as it should.

Learn more about the Canton Network here: https://www.canton.network/?utm_source=podcast&utm_medium=shownotes&utm_campaign=cantonprivacy&utm_id=blockworks

[TIMESTAMPS]

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 01:16 ) Gold hits all time high

( 16:04 ) Katana Ad

( 16:34 ) Stablecoin adoptions impact on sentiment

( 29:05 ) Katana Canton Ad

( 30:20 ) Historic Liquidations In Crypto Markets

( 49:45 ) Thoughts on Predictions Markets

