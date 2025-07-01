In this episode, we went live from Permissionless with David Hoffman and Hayden Adams to discuss Uniswap’s evolution from V1 to V4 and the development of Unichain. We dive into Uniswap’s full-stack approach, MEV minimization strategies, competition with centralized platforms, and the future of the Uniswap wallet.

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:08 ) Uniswap's Value Proposition

( 6:21 ) Katana Ad

( 6:42 ) What Can DeFi Do For TradFi?

( 12:30 ) Ads (Katana & Citrea)

( 13:32 ) Handling MEV

( 21:38 ) The Future of Uniswap Wallet

--

