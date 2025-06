On this episode, Yano is joined by Dan Smith of Blockworks Research, Felipe Montealegre of Theia Research and Louis T of L1D to publicly launch a brand new, industry leading Token Transparency Framework that will move the entire industry forward! -- Timestamps: ( 0:00 ) Token Transparency ( 2:47 ) The Token Market & Lemons ( 12:02 ) Equity vs Token Risk ( 14:40 ) Structural Token Issues ( 17:34 ) How Did We Get Here? ( 23:19 ) Token Horror Stories ( 32:12 ) Token Launches ( 57:12 ) Best Case Scenario ( 1:03:00 ) Impact On Token Prices -- Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.