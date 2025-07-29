In this episode, PhD Economist Jens Nordvig breaks down the evolving macro environment marked by waning Fed independence, shifting capital flows, and a weakening U.S. dollar. He explains how tariff shocks, long-end bond dynamics, and geopolitical tensions are reshaping global investment behavior and challenging the traditional safe-haven role of U.S. assets. Jens also outlines the structural phases of de-dollarization, central bank reserve diversification, and how these factors may signal a long-term dollar downtrend. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 3:21 ) Unpacking the Current Regime

( 7:43 ) US Macro Overview

( 8:18 ) Ads (Katana & Eigen)

( 9:15 ) US Macro Overview

( 13:44 ) FX & Dollar Hedging

( 18:55 ) Tariff Impact on Capital Flows

( 24:55 ) Diversifying Central Bank Reserves

( 28:56 ) What’s Holding Up the Dollar?

( 29:38 ) Ads (Katana & Eigen)

( 31:12 ) What’s Holding Up the Dollar?

( 36:02 ) Un-anchoring Inflation Expectations

( 41:04 ) Bond Yields, Fiscal & the Fed

( 48:10 ) US Growth & Investment

( 50:03 ) Fed Cut Expectations

( 51:58 ) Tariff Threat Overstated?

