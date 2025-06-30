To recap Permissionless, we got the hosts from 0xResearch, Forward Guidance, Lightspeed, and Supply Shock together to discuss their thoughts from the conference, and what they are excited about going forward. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:16 ) Permissionless IV Takeaways

( 7:19 ) Big Industry Narrartives & Themes

( 12:21 ) Stablecoins’ Future

( 18:03 ) Macro Outlook

( 21:04 ) Big Tech Overloads

( 28:54 ) Predictions We Made That Were Wrong

