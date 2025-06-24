In this episode, we’re joined by Tarun from Gauntlet, and Adrian from Steakhouse, to dive into the emerging role of risk curators in DeFi. We cover the evolution of curator models, incentive structures, fixed-rate lending via Morpho v2, market design trade-offs, institutional adoption, and future opportunities for specialized lending infrastructure.





Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:46 ) The Role of a Risk Curator

( 9:28 ) Ads (Katana & Ledger)

( 10:07 ) Incentive Structures as a Risk Provider

( 19:52 ) Providing Liquidity Onchain

( 24:15 ) Ads (Katana & Ledger)

( 25:23 ) Morpho v2's Impact

( 44:28 ) Citrea Ad

( 45:04 ) The Institutional Side of Curation

( 55:07 ) Specialized Lending

( 1:08:29 ) The Evolution of Risk Curation

( 1:18:51 ) Outro

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Jason, Michael, Vance and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.