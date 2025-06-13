In this episode, we discuss Plasma’s token sale, and whether USDT supply on Tron will migrate to Plasma. We also unpack Morpho’s efforts to align token vs equity incentives. Finally, we dive into what products we are currently interested in and trying out. Thanks for tuning in!

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.





Resources

Building the Future of Global Payments: https://youtu.be/8Zd_MTSFojQ?feature=shared

Axiom: Breaking Open the Trading Bot Market: https://x.com/defi_kay_/status/1920154686642139474

–

Arkham is a crypto exchange and a blockchain analytics platform. Arkham allows crypto traders and investors to look inside the wallets of the best traders, largest funds and most influential players in crypto, and then act on that information.

Sign up to Arkham: https://auth.arkm.com/register?ref=blockworks

Eligibility varies by jurisdiction. Users residing in certain jurisdictions will be excluded from onboarding.

–

Join us from June 24th-June 26th at Permissionless IV! Use code BELL10 at checkout for 10% off!

Tickets: https://blockworks.co/event/permissionless-iv

–

Follow Carlos: https://x.com/0xcarlosg

Follow Boccaccio: https://x.com/salveboccaccio

Follow Danny: https://x.com/defi_kay_

Follow Blockworks Research: https://x.com/blockworksres





Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3foDS38

Subscribe on Apple: https://apple.co/3SNhUEt

Subscribe on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3NlP1hA





Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/





Join the 0xResearch Telegram group: https://t.me/+z0H6y2bS-dllODVh

–

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 3:26 ) Plasma's XPL Token Sale

( 12:48 ) Arkham Ad

( 13:14 ) Will Tron's USDT Supply Migrate to Plasma?

( 29:50 ) Arkham Ad

( 30:30 ) Morpho's Token Announcement

( 40:49 ) What New Products Are We Checking Out?

( 56:34 ) Come to Permissionless

–

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Jason, Michael, Vance and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.