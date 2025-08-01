In this episode, we’re joined by Maple Finance CEO and Co-Founder, Sid Powell, to discuss the evolving crypto credit landscape. We dive into the SEC’s Project Crypto initiative, institutional demand, structural shifts in DeFi lending post-Genesis, the rise of yield-bearing stablecoins, market indicators of leverage buildup, and the path toward DeFi 2.0 with improved transparency, regulation, and scalability.





Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 2:23 ) SEC Launches Project Crypto

( 7:20 ) Institutional Demand

( 10:52 ) The Lending Landscape Today

( 17:58 ) Borrowing to Short

( 21:03 ) Centralized Lenders

( 23:15 ) What is DeFi 2.0?

( 28:50 ) Crypto's Origination Landscape

( 35:14 ) Lending Flow

( 40:27 ) Regulatory Hurdles

( 42:39 ) Growth Vectors

( 50:21 ) Potential Market Convergence

( 57:08 ) Where is Leverage Building Up?

( 1:04:08 ) Checking Market Health

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Jason, Michael, Vance and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.