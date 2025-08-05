Gm! This week, Duncan and Matt join Yano to dive into Galaxy’s unique business model and how it’s perfectly positioned for the AI, crypto and datacenter narratives as we move into the future.

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 2:33 ) Unpacking Galaxy

( 6:37 ) Bitcoin Mining

( 14:05 ) Crypto Business

( 16:30 ) Galaxy’s Products

( 23:41 ) Goldman Sachs’ Valuation

( 30:57 ) Data Center Business

( 42:18 ) Galaxy’s Business Evolution

( 51:46 ) Economics Explored

( 59:13 ) Data Center Developments

( 1:11:12 ) Challenges

( 1:24:01 ) GLXY Stock Analysis

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.